Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

SPORT FX4 4WD ECOBOOST LEATHER NAVI 20'S HEATED SE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford F-150

SPORT FX4 4WD ECOBOOST LEATHER NAVI 20'S HEATED SE

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 5032941
  2. 5032941
  3. 5032941
  4. 5032941
  5. 5032941
  6. 5032941
  7. 5032941
  8. 5032941
  9. 5032941
  10. 5032941
  11. 5032941
  12. 5032941
  13. 5032941
  14. 5032941
  15. 5032941
  16. 5032941
  17. 5032941
  18. 5032941
  19. 5032941
  20. 5032941
  21. 5032941
  22. 5032941
  23. 5032941
  24. 5032941
  25. 5032941
  26. 5032941
Contact Seller

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,420KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5032941
  • Stock #: 12942
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXFKE79136
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

In a class by itself! Outstanding design defines the 2015 Ford F-150! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! Ford infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, telescoping steering wheel, and much more. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • rear window defogger
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Crew Cab
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Brush Guard
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Flare Side
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Roll Bar
  • Flood lights
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Step Bumper
  • Bed Rails
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Captains Chairs
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2018 Ford F-350 Lari...
 78,998 KM
$67,888 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Camar...
 42,120 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tundra S...
 31,630 KM
$36,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory