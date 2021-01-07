+ taxes & licensing
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Ford F-150! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. Ford prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: delay-off headlights, power windows, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and 5 liter 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
