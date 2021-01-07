Menu
2015 Ford F-150

124,721 KM

Details Description Features

$36,888

+ tax & licensing
$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

SPORT FX4 4WD 5.0L V8 NAVI HEATED SEATS CAMERA

2015 Ford F-150

SPORT FX4 4WD 5.0L V8 NAVI HEATED SEATS CAMERA

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

124,721KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6530562
  • Stock #: 13642
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF6FFA45800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13642
  • Mileage 124,721 KM

Vehicle Description

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Ford F-150! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. Ford prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: delay-off headlights, power windows, and air conditioning. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and 5 liter 8 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
short box
Crew Cab
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Rear View Camera
Roll Bar
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Step Bumper
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

