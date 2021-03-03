+ taxes & licensing
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Outstanding design defines the 2015 Ford F-350! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include a split folding rear seat, front and rear reading lights, a trailer hitch, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
