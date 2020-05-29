Menu
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2015 Ford Focus

2015 Ford Focus

SE BLACK-OUT EDITION REAR CAMERA 90KM

2015 Ford Focus

SE BLACK-OUT EDITION REAR CAMERA 90KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,680KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5080872
  • Stock #: 12950
  • VIN: 1FADP3F29FL371467
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Flare Side
  • Rear View Camera
  • Flood lights
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

