2015 Ford Transit 150

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
New to our lot is this 2015 Ford Transit XLT Low Roof 150 8 Passenger van powered by the powerful and smooth 3.7L V6 with 275 hp and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. This van has been painted black on the exterior only as it is originally white in color. Being a XLT it comes with lots of great options including the following.
Both front and rear Air Conditioning and Heat, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, Passenger Side Step, AM/FM/Bluetooth radio, 12V Power and much more. Fresh off a complete detail and ready to go.
Comes with 82,300 original km's.
