Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Transit 150

82,300 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Transit 150

2015 Ford Transit 150

XLT LR 8 PASS 3.7L V6 275 HP 6 SPD AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Transit 150

XLT LR 8 PASS 3.7L V6 275 HP 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

82,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6233529
  • Stock #: U2198
  • VIN: 1FMZK1YM2FKB23824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 82,300 KM

Vehicle Description

New to our lot is this 2015 Ford Transit XLT Low Roof 150 8 Passenger van powered by the powerful and smooth 3.7L V6 with 275 hp and mated to a 6 Spd Automatic Transmission. This van has been painted black on the exterior only as it is originally white in color. Being a XLT it comes with lots of great options including the following.

Both front and rear Air Conditioning and Heat, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise, Tilt, Steering Wheel Controls, Passenger Side Step, AM/FM/Bluetooth radio, 12V Power and much more. Fresh off a complete detail and ready to go.

Comes with 82,300 original km's.

 

 

Click here to view the CARFAX Report.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2015 Ford Transit 15...
 82,300 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit 15...
 86,700 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Yukon XL SL...
 49,500 KM
$63,500 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory