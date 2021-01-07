Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Transit 150

63,700 KM

Details Description Features

$26,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$26,880

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Transit 150

2015 Ford Transit 150

XLT 8 PASS 3.7L V6 6 SPD AUTOMATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Transit 150

XLT 8 PASS 3.7L V6 6 SPD AUTOMATIC

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,880

+ taxes & licensing

63,700KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6446169
  • Stock #: U2205
  • VIN: 1FMZK1YM3KFB28031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 63,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh in on trade is this nice 2015 Ford Transit 150 Low Roof 8 Passenger van. Powered by a 3.7L V6 and mated to a 6 Speed Automatic Transmission. Lots of great options being XLT Trim level. They include the following.

 

Front and Rear Heat and Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Cruise, Tilt, AM/FM/CD with Bluetooth, 8 Passenger Seating, Passenger Side Step, Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Tow Package, and much more.

 

Van only has 63,800 original km's on it and has no accidents.

 

Click here to view a copy of the CARFAX Report.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2020 Ford Transit 25...
 3,226 KM
$40,770 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 13,000 KM
$62,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit 15...
 33,050 KM
$45,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory