B.C. Truck with No Accident Claims!!

2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 4x4, Double Cab 6.6 Box, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Options Include Navigation, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Power Pedals, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 8 Inch Touchscreen, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Remote Start, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Sliding Rear Window, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Spray In Box Liner, Side Step Bars, Fog Lights, AFE Cold Air Intake and More..





Warranty Available.. 108,855 Kms..





