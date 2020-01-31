Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

1500 SLE Z71 4x4, 6.6 Box, Nav, Rev Camera/Sensors

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

1500 SLE Z71 4x4, 6.6 Box, Nav, Rev Camera/Sensors

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,850KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4630989
  • Stock #: B3222(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC0FZ199274
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA


B.C. Truck with No Accident Claims!!

2015 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 4x4, Double Cab 6.6 Box, 5.3L V8 Automatic, Options Include Navigation, Power Seat, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Power Pedals, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 8 Inch Touchscreen, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Remote Start, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Sliding Rear Window, Dual Zone Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Spray In Box Liner, Side Step Bars, Fog Lights, AFE Cold Air Intake and More..


Warranty Available.. 108,855 Kms..


!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Was $27,900...Now Only $26,900!!

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!


Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..


All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..


!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!


Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..


Website:

www.carboyz.ca


Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC


Stock# B3222

Dealer# 31138

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 55,433 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 161,418 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Charger S...
 38,841 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269

Send A Message