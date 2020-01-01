Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT 4WD DIESEL LEATHER ONLY 96KM

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT 4WD DIESEL LEATHER ONLY 96KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,340KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4470477
  • Stock #: 507299
  • VIN: 1GT22ZE88FZ507299
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Take command of the road in the 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD! A great vehicle and a great value! It includes leather upholstery, variably intermittent wipers, a power seat, and a split folding rear seat. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Running Boards
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • rear window defogger
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • Tonneau Cover
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Brush Guard
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Flare Side
  • Fully loaded
  • Flood lights
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Bed Rails
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Hydraulic lift
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

