2015 GMC Sierra 2500

Take command of the road in the 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD! A great vehicle and a great value! It includes leather upholstery, variably intermittent wipers, a power seat, and a split folding rear seat. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.