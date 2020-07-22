Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

122,902 KM

Details Description Features

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE 4x4 Crew 6.6 Box, 6.0L, Rev Cam, New A/T Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE 4x4 Crew 6.6 Box, 6.0L, Rev Cam, New A/T Tires

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

122,902KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5414315
  • Stock #: B3409(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GT12YEG1FF651677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,902 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days.. 
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..

One Owner, B.C. Truck with No Accident Claims!! Brand New All Terrain Tires Just Installed.. Gooseneck Hitch Has Been Installed..
2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft Box, 6.0L Vortec V8 Automatic, Options Include Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, Information Center, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Step Bars, Box Liner and More.. 
Warranty Remaining.. 122,902 Kms..

!!! SUMMER SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $33,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)..
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text: 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
 
Stock# B3409..
Dealer# 31138

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 58,757 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 49,836 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 195,931 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory