2015 GMC Sierra 2500

159,981 KM

$56,888

+ tax & licensing
$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

HD 4WD Z71 CREW SB ALLISON DIESEL LEATHER CAMERA

HD 4WD Z71 CREW SB ALLISON DIESEL LEATHER CAMERA

Location

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$56,888

+ taxes & licensing

159,981KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6727679
  • Stock #: 13669
  • VIN: 1GT12YE86FF571297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13669
  • Mileage 159,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Outstanding design defines the 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD! This spectacularly designed vehicle challenges higher-priced competitors in its class! Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Crew Cab
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Hill Ascent Control
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

