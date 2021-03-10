2015 GMC Sierra 2500

+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
+ taxes & licensing
Outstanding design defines the 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD! This spectacularly designed vehicle challenges higher-priced competitors in its class! Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4