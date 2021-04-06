2015 GMC Sierra 2500

+ taxes & licensing
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Take command of the road in the 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. Top features include a split folding rear seat, a rear step bumper, automatic dimming door mirrors, and power front seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
