2015 GMC Sierra 2500

154,767 KM

Make it Yours
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4WD DIESEL ALLISON NAVI CAMERA LEATHER LIFTED TUNE

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4WD DIESEL ALLISON NAVI CAMERA LEATHER LIFTED TUNE

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

154,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6963491
  • Stock #: 13790
  • VIN: 1GT22ZE85FZ123657

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,767 KM

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Take command of the road in the 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. Top features include a split folding rear seat, a rear step bumper, automatic dimming door mirrors, and power front seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Fog Lights
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Trailer Hitch
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Box liner
Rear Sliding Window
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
short box
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Brush Guard
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Leatherette Interior
Step Bumper
Bed Rails
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Storage Box
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

