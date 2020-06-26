Menu
Account
Sign In
$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 3500

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

WT 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL 6SPD ALLISON AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

WT 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL 6SPD ALLISON AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$42,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,200KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5262890
  • Stock #: U2159
  • VIN: 1GD421C84FF529567
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2018 Tesla Model X 75D
 17,000 KM
$89,990 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 99,800 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 29,000 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory