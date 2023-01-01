Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 3500

235,898 KM

Details

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

ALL TERRAIN, Z71 4x4, Diesel, One Owner, BC Truck!

2015 GMC Sierra 3500

ALL TERRAIN, Z71 4x4, Diesel, One Owner, BC Truck!

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,900

+ taxes & licensing

235,898KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9821611
  • Stock #: B3905(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GT422C88FF647373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 235,898 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Duramax.. Very Well Taken Care of..

 

2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD ALL TERRAIN Z71 4x4, Crew Cab, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, 6 Speed Allison Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Preferred Package, Reverse Camera, Rear Park Assist, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Remote Start, Power Pedals, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Exhaust Brake, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, CD Stereo, Satellite Radio, USB Inputs, On Star 4G LTE WI-FI Hotspot, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available!! 235,898 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $43,900.00.. Must See.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3905.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

