2015 GMC Sierra 3500
ALL TERRAIN, Z71 4x4, Diesel, One Owner, BC Truck!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9821611
- Stock #: B3905(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1GT422C88FF647373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 235,898 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Duramax.. Very Well Taken Care of..
2015 GMC Sierra 3500HD ALL TERRAIN Z71 4x4, Crew Cab, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, 6 Speed Allison Automatic Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Preferred Package, Reverse Camera, Rear Park Assist, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Remote Start, Power Pedals, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Power Folding Trailer Tow Mirrors, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Exhaust Brake, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, CD Stereo, Satellite Radio, USB Inputs, On Star 4G LTE WI-FI Hotspot, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More..
Warranty Available!! 235,898 Kms..
Priced at Only $43,900.00.. Must See.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
