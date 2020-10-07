Menu
2015 Honda Civic

149,744 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Auto, Cameras

2015 Honda Civic

EX Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Auto, Cameras

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

149,744KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6079956
  • Stock #: B3477(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F5XFH012410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,744 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..  

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..        

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..  

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

In Immaculate Condition!! Very Well Looked After and Maintained.. One Owner, Local Langley Civic with NO Accident Claims!! Full Service Records on File..

2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX, 1.8L 4 Cyl. Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Lane Watch Blind Spot Display, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Lane Watch Camera and Reverse Camera, USB and HDMI Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Alloy Wheels with Near New Goodyear Tires and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. 149,744 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $11,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)..

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available.. 

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..) 

 

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report.. 

Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

Full Detail..

 

!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!! 

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3477..

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

