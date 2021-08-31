Menu
2015 Honda Civic

92,072 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

2015 Honda Civic

Sedan EX

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

92,072KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7724563
  Stock #: VA21050A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,072 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Civic Sedan delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy.*This Honda Civic Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels w/Silver Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P205/55R16 89H AS (M+S), Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Honda Civic is back to rest the critics of the past. Whichever Civic you choose, you'll find the technology and refinement to make the journey more exciting than the destination. A new front grille and headlights adorn the front end, while new taillights help you stand out from behind. Add to that its wheel options and you've got the sleekest Civic yet. The 1.8L i-VTEC engine uses state of the art engineering technology to produce an impressive 143hp, yet it still receives excellent fuel-efficiency ratings and a Partial Zero-Emission Vehicle rating, all on regular gasoline. The continuously variable transmission allows the engine to always operate at the most efficient rpm level, enabling maximum efficiency under all driving conditions. There is also a Hybrid available with 44cty/47 hwy MPG ratings as well as the performance minded Si with a 205hp engine. Interior features include an impressive array of available tech features including an available 7-inch display audio with a touch-screen interface; the Honda LaneWatch system which activates a tiny camera on the passenger side mirror when you signal to change lanes to cover more view than the passenger-side mirror; HondaLink's Aha app allows you to access news, social media, restaurant searches, internet radio, and more; a rearview camera is available with up to 3 available angles to view; Satellite navigation is also available with voice recognition software. The Advanced Compatibility Engineering II body design utilizes a network of connected structural elements to distribute crash energy more evenly throughout the front of the vehicle and more evenly disperse the forces transferred to other vehicles in a crash.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

