+ taxes & licensing
604-530-3156
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-530-3156
+ taxes & licensing
This Honda Civic Sedan delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission. Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy.*This Honda Civic Sedan Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels w/Silver Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P205/55R16 89H AS (M+S), Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Honda Civic is back to rest the critics of the past. Whichever Civic you choose, you'll find the technology and refinement to make the journey more exciting than the destination. A new front grille and headlights adorn the front end, while new taillights help you stand out from behind. Add to that its wheel options and you've got the sleekest Civic yet. The 1.8L i-VTEC engine uses state of the art engineering technology to produce an impressive 143hp, yet it still receives excellent fuel-efficiency ratings and a Partial Zero-Emission Vehicle rating, all on regular gasoline. The continuously variable transmission allows the engine to always operate at the most efficient rpm level, enabling maximum efficiency under all driving conditions. There is also a Hybrid available with 44cty/47 hwy MPG ratings as well as the performance minded Si with a 205hp engine. Interior features include an impressive array of available tech features including an available 7-inch display audio with a touch-screen interface; the Honda LaneWatch system which activates a tiny camera on the passenger side mirror when you signal to change lanes to cover more view than the passenger-side mirror; HondaLink's Aha app allows you to access news, social media, restaurant searches, internet radio, and more; a rearview camera is available with up to 3 available angles to view; Satellite navigation is also available with voice recognition software. The Advanced Compatibility Engineering II body design utilizes a network of connected structural elements to distribute crash energy more evenly throughout the front of the vehicle and more evenly disperse the forces transferred to other vehicles in a crash.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8