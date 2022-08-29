Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Honda Civic

81,542 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

LX, Auto, No Accidents, Low Kms, Exc Condition

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda Civic

LX, Auto, No Accidents, Low Kms, Exc Condition

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

81,542KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9270697
  • Stock #: B3841(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F46FH027025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Extra, Extra Clean with NO Accident Claims!! Local Lower Mainland Civic with Only 81,542 Kms..

 

2015 Honda Civic LX Sedan, 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine with an Automatic Transmission, Options Include Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Reverse Camera, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors and More.. 

 

Warranty Available.. Only 81,542 Kms..

 

!!! FALL SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $19,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Financing Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Fall Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3841.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2013 Ford F-350 Lari...
 225,700 KM
$41,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 65,968 KM
$70,900 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 1500...
 66,377 KM
$61,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory