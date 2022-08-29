$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX60
BASE - Sunroof - Power Tailgate
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
95,623KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9058651
- Stock #: L2423
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM7FC532423
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,623 KM
Vehicle Description
At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.
This Infiniti QX60 is a great choice for those looking for a roomy and comfortable seven-passenger luxury crossover that wont break the bank. This 2015 INFINITI QX60 is fresh on our lot in Langley.
This Infiniti QX60 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 95,623 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/
Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
