2015 Jeep Patriot

35,150 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2015 Jeep Patriot

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude 4x4, Leather, Sunroof, 35,150 Kms

2015 Jeep Patriot

High Altitude 4x4, Leather, Sunroof, 35,150 Kms

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9493204
  • Stock #: B3862(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB5FD393874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 35,150 Kms!! One Owner, Local Jeep with NO Accident Claims!! Garage Kept and in Like New Condition!! 

 

2015 Jeep Patriot HIGH ALTITUDE 4x4, 2.4L 4Cyl., 6 Speed Automatic, Fully Loaded with Options Including Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Power Seat, Hands Free Communication with Bluetooth, 6.5 Inch Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Remote Start, Touring Suspension, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Auto Headlights, 17 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Power Heated Mirrors, Fog Lights and More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 35,150 Kms!! 

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $21,900.00.. Must See!!  ((No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3862.. 

Dealer# 31138..

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

