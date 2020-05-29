Menu
Account
Sign In
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 5048787
  2. 5048787
  3. 5048787
  4. 5048787
  5. 5048787
  6. 5048787
  7. 5048787
  8. 5048787
  9. 5048787
  10. 5048787
  11. 5048787
  12. 5048787
  13. 5048787
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5048787
  • Stock #: C153179
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG9FL691308
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2015 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA, AUTO, NAVIGATION, POWER WINDOWS, ALPINE AUDIO, REAR ALL-WEATHER SPEAKERS, BLUETOOTH, DOWNHILLL ASSIST, A/C, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALARM

UP TO 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS, OAC

LOW INTEREST RATES, OPEN LOAN, NO PENALTIES, UP TO 60 MONTHS TERM, OAC

STOCK # C153179

PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXES

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Premium Audio Package
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 30,400 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX60 E...
 12,800 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger GT
 12,800 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory