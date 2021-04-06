Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

116,870 KM

Details

$39,888

+ tax & licensing
$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD LEATHER HARD-TOP MOPAR LIFT 35" TIRES

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD LEATHER HARD-TOP MOPAR LIFT 35" TIRES

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$39,888

+ taxes & licensing

116,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6841946
  Stock #: 13757
  VIN: 1C4BJWEG7FL736701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13757
  • Mileage 116,870 KM

Vehicle Description

Discerning drivers will appreciate the 2015 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Rear Mounted Spare
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Flare Side
Flood lights
Lift Out Roof
Removable-Panels
Removable-Roof Panel
Removeable-Roof
Hill Ascent Control
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

