$14,588+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,588
+ taxes & licensing
Norman Motor Group
1-855-979-4888
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX HATCHBACK 2.0L SKYACTIVE AUTO PWR GROUP A/C
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$14,588
+ taxes & licensing
161,721KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8954437
- Stock #: 14474
- VIN: 3MZBM1K77FM189102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14474
- Mileage 161,721 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4