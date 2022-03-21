2015 Mazda MAZDA3

$14,588 + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 7 2 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8954437

8954437 Stock #: 14474

14474 VIN: 3MZBM1K77FM189102

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14474

Mileage 161,721 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.