Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214</p>

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

  1. 1719517651
  2. 1719517655
  3. 1719517663
  4. 1719517669
  5. 1719517676
  6. 1719517681
  7. 1719517686
  8. 1719517692
  9. 1719517698
  10. 1719517704
  11. 1719517710
  12. 1719517716
  13. 1719517722
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB8FU022495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R2495
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales

Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee ALTITUDE 4X4 for sale in Langley, BC
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee ALTITUDE 4X4 53,000 KM $26,850 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 40 TFSI quattro for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Audi Q3 Komfort 40 TFSI quattro 34,000 KM $26,850 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Crosstrek PREMIUM W/Eyesight Pkg for sale in Langley, BC
2021 Subaru Crosstrek PREMIUM W/Eyesight Pkg 25,000 KM $24,850 + tax & lic

Email Fraser Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

Call Dealer

1-778-385-XXXX

(click to show)

1-778-385-0572

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class