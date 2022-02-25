Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

117,997 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL350 Bluetec 4Matic w/AMG Styling Pkg *Nav*

2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL350 Bluetec 4Matic w/AMG Styling Pkg *Nav*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,997KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8354208
  Stock #: RT2001
  VIN: 4JGDF2EE7FA598702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 117,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Vehicle, No Accidents, BlueTec, 21″ AMG Wheels, Sports Package, AMG Styling Package, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera System, Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Leather Interior, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Power Front Seats w/Memory, Electric Folding 2nd Row, Electric Folding 3rd Row, Heated 2nd Row Seats(Outboard), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Harman Kardon Sound System, LED Fog Lights, 3 Months SiriusXM Satellite Radio

o    Active Park Assist

o    AMG Styling Package

o    Blind Spot Assist

o    BlueTec

o    Bluetooth

o    Collision Warning System

o    Electric Folding 2nd Row

o    Electric Folding 3rd Row

o    Front And Rear Parking Sensors

o    Harman Kardon Sound System

o    Heated 2nd Row Seats(outboard)

o    Heated Seats

o    Leather Interior

o    Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

o    LED Fog Lights

o    Navigation

o    Paddle Shifters

o    Panoramic Sunroof

o    Power Front Seats w/Memory

o    Power Liftgate

o    Proximity Key

o    Push Button Start

o    Sports Package

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

