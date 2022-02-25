$42,995+ tax & licensing
604-510-7227
2015 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GL350 Bluetec 4Matic w/AMG Styling Pkg *Nav*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$42,995
- Listing ID: 8354208
- Stock #: RT2001
- VIN: 4JGDF2EE7FA598702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 117,997 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Vehicle, No Accidents, BlueTec, 21″ AMG Wheels, Sports Package, AMG Styling Package, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, 360 Camera System, Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Leather Interior, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Paddle Shifters, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Power Front Seats w/Memory, Electric Folding 2nd Row, Electric Folding 3rd Row, Heated 2nd Row Seats(Outboard), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Harman Kardon Sound System, LED Fog Lights, 3 Months SiriusXM Satellite Radio
o Active Park Assist
o AMG Styling Package
o Blind Spot Assist
o BlueTec
o Bluetooth
o Collision Warning System
o Electric Folding 2nd Row
o Electric Folding 3rd Row
o Front And Rear Parking Sensors
o Harman Kardon Sound System
o Heated 2nd Row Seats(outboard)
o Heated Seats
o Leather Interior
o Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
o LED Fog Lights
o Navigation
o Paddle Shifters
o Panoramic Sunroof
o Power Front Seats w/Memory
o Power Liftgate
o Proximity Key
o Push Button Start
o Sports Package
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
VSA Dealer # 31259
Vehicle Features
