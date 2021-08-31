2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

+ taxes & licensing
This Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions.* This Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/45R19 Performance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sport Tuned Suspension, Sport Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel, Smart Device Integration.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Introducing the smallest new SUV from Mercedes-Benz, the GLA-Class. Its nimble size delivers an ideal mix of flexibility, fuel-efficiency and fun. Advanced aerodynamics enhance its efficiency and road holding while chrome roof rails and an integrated rear spoiler highlight the tautly arched roofline. A 208hp turbo engine powers the GLA250 while the GLA45 AMG is powered by a class leading 355hp 4-cylinder engine powering you from 0-60 in 4.8 seconds. The 7-speed transmission combines the sportiness of a manual and smoothness of an automatic while also allowing you to take full control with the paddle shifters. 4MATIC all-wheel drive also keeps the car full in control sending up to 50% of torque to the rear wheels as needed. The fuel saving ECO Start/Stop system can automatically shut off the engine while the vehicle is idle and start up again when the brakes are lifted. Inside get comfortable in the 14-way power adjustable seats while strategically placed LEDs cast a soothing yet unobtrusive glow on key interior areas. Displays and controls are logically placed while a 5.8 inch color display shows entertainment and info. Opt for the Multimedia Package and you get a 7-inch screen with features such as hard-drive based navigation, a 10GB hard drive for music, and the availability of Mercedes-Benz apps (Internet, Facebook, Movie Showtimes, Fuel Stations, Weather, Flight info, and more). Split folding rear seats allow for 17.2 cubic feet of space with the seats up or 43.6 when down. Safety features include 10-way airbags, adaptive braking technology, rain-sensing windsheild wipers. Available features include lane keeping assist, DISTRONIC PLUS adaptive cruise control, and PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist and Exit.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 can get you a tried-and-true GLA-Class today!
