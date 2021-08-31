Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

108,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 45 AMG

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA 45 AMG

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7975868
  • Stock #: PU5066

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" AMG 5-Twin-Spoke, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions.* This Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class Features the Following Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/45R19 Performance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sport Tuned Suspension, Sport Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel, Smart Device Integration.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Introducing the smallest new SUV from Mercedes-Benz, the GLA-Class. Its nimble size delivers an ideal mix of flexibility, fuel-efficiency and fun. Advanced aerodynamics enhance its efficiency and road holding while chrome roof rails and an integrated rear spoiler highlight the tautly arched roofline. A 208hp turbo engine powers the GLA250 while the GLA45 AMG is powered by a class leading 355hp 4-cylinder engine powering you from 0-60 in 4.8 seconds. The 7-speed transmission combines the sportiness of a manual and smoothness of an automatic while also allowing you to take full control with the paddle shifters. 4MATIC all-wheel drive also keeps the car full in control sending up to 50% of torque to the rear wheels as needed. The fuel saving ECO Start/Stop system can automatically shut off the engine while the vehicle is idle and start up again when the brakes are lifted. Inside get comfortable in the 14-way power adjustable seats while strategically placed LEDs cast a soothing yet unobtrusive glow on key interior areas. Displays and controls are logically placed while a 5.8 inch color display shows entertainment and info. Opt for the Multimedia Package and you get a 7-inch screen with features such as hard-drive based navigation, a 10GB hard drive for music, and the availability of Mercedes-Benz apps (Internet, Facebook, Movie Showtimes, Fuel Stations, Weather, Flight info, and more). Split folding rear seats allow for 17.2 cubic feet of space with the seats up or 43.6 when down. Safety features include 10-way airbags, adaptive braking technology, rain-sensing windsheild wipers. Available features include lane keeping assist, DISTRONIC PLUS adaptive cruise control, and PARKTRONIC with Active Parking Assist and Exit.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 can get you a tried-and-true GLA-Class today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

