Menu
Account
Sign In
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK250 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 5134106
  2. 5134106
  3. 5134106
  4. 5134106
  5. 5134106
  6. 5134106
  7. 5134106
  8. 5134106
  9. 5134106
  10. 5134106
  11. 5134106
  12. 5134106
  13. 5134106
  14. 5134106
  15. 5134106
  16. 5134106
  17. 5134106
  18. 5134106
  19. 5134106
  20. 5134106
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,400KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5134106
  • Stock #: C153232
  • VIN: WDCGG0EB6FG377124
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 39,900 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee S...
 14,600 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camar...
 43,500 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory