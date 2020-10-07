Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

ML 350 BlueTEC

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6090876
  • Stock #: 6192
  • VIN: 4JGDA2EB2FA606192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350
78,000 Kms
Canvansite Blue
Stock#6192

This Mercedes-Benz ML350 Bluetec comes to us from its second owner with only 78,000 kilometres. The exterior is finished in Cavansite Blue while the interior is draped in ARTICO leather. This particular ML350 is equipped with the AMG sport pack exterior, collision warning system with active braking, blind spot and active parking assist, trailer package and many other features.

Powering this German SUV is Mercedes-Benz Bluetec Turbo-diesel engine with 240 Horsepower and 455 LB-FT of torque which can achieve up to 22 MPG on the highway. The power is transferred to the pavement via the 4Matic all-wheel drive system.

This ML350 started its live in Ontario and has made its way out West with a Clean, no claims CarFax report. All servicing has been brought up to date and is ready for its new owner!

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay and Alipay.

Trades are always welcome.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winding Road Motorcars

2014 Porsche Cayenne...
 68,000 KM
$40,800 + tax & lic
2014 Acura ILX Tech ...
 53,000 KM
$15,800 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A8 L55
 12,500 KM
$81,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Call Dealer

604-764-XXXX

(click to show)

604-764-7225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory