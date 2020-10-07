2015 Mercedes-Benz M-Class

+ taxes & licensing
20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350
78,000 Kms
Canvansite Blue
Stock#6192
This Mercedes-Benz ML350 Bluetec comes to us from its second owner with only 78,000 kilometres. The exterior is finished in Cavansite Blue while the interior is draped in ARTICO leather. This particular ML350 is equipped with the AMG sport pack exterior, collision warning system with active braking, blind spot and active parking assist, trailer package and many other features.
Powering this German SUV is Mercedes-Benz Bluetec Turbo-diesel engine with 240 Horsepower and 455 LB-FT of torque which can achieve up to 22 MPG on the highway. The power is transferred to the pavement via the 4Matic all-wheel drive system.
This ML350 started its live in Ontario and has made its way out West with a Clean, no claims CarFax report. All servicing has been brought up to date and is ready for its new owner!
