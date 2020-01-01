2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz S400 (SWB)
13,500 Kms
Black
V6 Twin-turbo 4Matic
Stock#1847
This S400 comes to us from its original owner in fantastic condition with a clean and classy specification, dressed in Obsidian Black exterior with the Black/Anthracite interior. Other notable options include the AMG Styling Package, Adaptive Cruise Controland 19″ AMG wheels with new snow tires.
The car originated its life in Ontario where it was minimally driven hense the low kilometres of 13,500. There are no accidents or claims on this vehicle and all inspections and services are up to date.
Don’t miss this opportunity to own a basically new S400 for a fraction of the cost of a new one!
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing available.
Trades are always welcome.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Trunk
- Power Seats
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Proximity Key
- Push Button Start
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Winter Tires
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Suspension
-
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Woodgrain Interior Trim
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Active suspension
- Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
- Knee Air Bag
- HD Radio
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
- Automatic Parking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.