2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 Mercedes-Benz S63
77,000 Kms
Obsidian Black
Stock#6346
This fully loaded Mercedes S63 comes to us with just over 77,000 kilometres. The Obsidian Black exterior is complimented with a Black/Anthracite leather interior with an Alcantara headliner. No option was spared when this German Full size sedan was ordered. This includes, night vision, Distronic Plus with active cruise and lane departure, front heated, ventilated and rear heated seats, Upgraded Burmester high-end sound system, AMG Interior and Exterior Carbon package and Luxury rear seating package with TV’s. Most notable on this S63 is the rarely ordered AMG Carbon Ceramic brakes. This gives this sedan unparalleled stopping power while never requiring a brake job for the life of the car, which is a huge reduction in ownership cost as the standard brakes can cost upwards of $5000 each time. Another added benefit is virtually no brake dust is produced. This option was over $16,000 when new!
Powering this full size Mercedes is a hand-made 5.5L Twin-turbo V8 producing 577 Horsepower and 664 LB-FT of torque. Combine that raw power to a 7-speed transmission and the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, you have a luxury sedan that reaches 100 km/h in under 4 seconds.
The S63 has just had a fresh service and is ready for its new owner.
