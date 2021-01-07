Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$78,900

+ tax & licensing
$78,900

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 63 AMG

2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S 63 AMG

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$78,900

+ taxes & licensing

77,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6509034
  Stock #: 6346
  VIN: WDDUG7JB8FA126346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz S63
77,000 Kms
Obsidian Black
Stock#6346

This fully loaded Mercedes S63 comes to us with just over 77,000 kilometres. The Obsidian Black exterior is complimented with a Black/Anthracite leather interior with an Alcantara headliner. No option was spared when this German Full size sedan was ordered. This includes, night vision, Distronic Plus with active cruise and lane departure, front heated, ventilated and rear heated seats, Upgraded Burmester high-end sound system, AMG Interior and Exterior Carbon package and Luxury rear seating package with TV’s. Most notable on this S63 is the rarely ordered AMG Carbon Ceramic brakes. This gives this sedan unparalleled stopping power while never requiring a brake job for the life of the car, which is a huge reduction in ownership cost as the standard brakes can cost upwards of $5000 each time. Another added benefit is virtually no brake dust is produced. This option was over $16,000 when new!

Powering this full size Mercedes is a hand-made 5.5L Twin-turbo V8 producing 577 Horsepower and 664 LB-FT of torque. Combine that raw power to a 7-speed transmission and the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, you have a luxury sedan that reaches 100 km/h in under 4 seconds.

The S63 has just had a fresh service and is ready for its new owner.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

We accept UnionPay and Alipay.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
604-764-7225

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dual Moonroof
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

