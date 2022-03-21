$103,800+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Location
Winding Road Motorcars
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8969317
- Stock #: 8855
- VIN: WDDXJ7JB0FA008855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Mercedes-Benz S63
52,000 Kilometres
Obsidian Black
Stock#8855
This 2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 Coupe comes to us with just over 51,000 kilometres. The Obsidian Black exterior coupled with a Black and Cassis Red interior gives this big-body coupe the right touch of elegance. This highly optioned Benz is equipped with Adaptive cruise, active parking, blind spot and lane keeping assist, heads-up display, 360* camera, Burmister high-end stereo, exclusive and lighting packages and the AMG exterior night package.
Powering this full size Mercedes is a hand-made 5.5L Twin-turbo V8 producing 577 Horsepower and 664 LB-FT of torque. Combine that raw power to a 7-speed transmission and the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, you have a luxury coupe that reaches 100 km/h in under 4 seconds.
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Financing and warranties available.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
20231 62 Ave
Langley, B.C
V3A5E6
Vehicle Features
