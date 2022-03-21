Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

51,000 KM

Details Description Features

$103,800

+ tax & licensing
Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

Location

20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8969317
  • Stock #: 8855
  • VIN: WDDXJ7JB0FA008855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz S63
52,000 Kilometres
Obsidian Black
Stock#8855

This 2015 Mercedes-Benz S63 Coupe comes to us with just over 51,000 kilometres. The Obsidian Black exterior coupled with a Black and Cassis Red interior gives this big-body coupe the right touch of elegance. This highly optioned Benz is equipped with Adaptive cruise, active parking, blind spot and lane keeping assist, heads-up display, 360* camera, Burmister high-end stereo, exclusive and lighting packages and the AMG exterior night package.

Powering this full size Mercedes is a hand-made 5.5L Twin-turbo V8 producing 577 Horsepower and 664 LB-FT of torque. Combine that raw power to a 7-speed transmission and the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, you have a luxury coupe that reaches 100 km/h in under 4 seconds.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

We accept UnionPay, Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.

Financing and warranties available.

Trades are always welcome.

Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

