Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

145,801 KM

Details

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL 2.5L AWD LEATHER SUNROOF 360CAM NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SL 2.5L AWD LEATHER SUNROOF 360CAM NAVI

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 10009332
  2. 10009332
  3. 10009332
  4. 10009332
  5. 10009332
  6. 10009332
  7. 10009332
  8. 10009332
  9. 10009332
  10. 10009332
  11. 10009332
  12. 10009332
  13. 10009332
  14. 10009332
  15. 10009332
  16. 10009332
  17. 10009332
  18. 10009332
  19. 10009332
  20. 10009332
  21. 10009332
  22. 10009332
  23. 10009332
  24. 10009332
  25. 10009332
  26. 10009332
  27. 10009332
  28. 10009332
  29. 10009332
Contact Seller

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,801KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10009332
  • Stock #: 14730
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3FC923072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14730
  • Mileage 145,801 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norman Motor Group

2015 Nissan Rogue SL...
 145,801 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 Larami...
 189,910 KM
$58,888 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 185,971 KM
$27,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Norman Motor Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Alternate Numbers
604-909-2268
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory