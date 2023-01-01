$18,888+ tax & licensing
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
SL 2.5L AWD LEATHER SUNROOF 360CAM NAVI
Location
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
145,801KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10009332
- Stock #: 14730
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV3FC923072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,801 KM
