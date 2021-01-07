Menu
2015 RAM 1500

85,730 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
SLT CREW 4WD 5.7L HEMI V8 REAR CAMERA 85KM

Location

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

85,730KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6507154
  Stock #: Shaft/Jeff
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT3FG522713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Take command of the road in the 2015 Ram 1500! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 4 door, 6 passenger truck still has less than 90,000 kilometers! Top features include air conditioning, a front bench seat, tilt steering wheel, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
short box
Crew Cab
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Curb Side Mirrors
Brush Guard
Bed Liner
Flare Side
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Bed Rails
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Storage Box
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

