2015 RAM 1500

117,470 KM

Details Description Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

5.7L HEMI V8 QUAD CAB 4WD 117KM

2015 RAM 1500

5.7L HEMI V8 QUAD CAB 4WD 117KM

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

117,470KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6841949
  • Stock #: 13722
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FT5FS584472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13722
  • Mileage 117,470 KM

Vehicle Description

Climb inside the 2015 Ram 1500! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Tow Package
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Bench Seating
short box
All Equipped
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Flare Side
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Leatherette Interior
Bed Rails
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

