2015 RAM 1500

83,865 KM

$32,900

+ tax & licensing
$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Sport 4x4, Reg Cab, 6.5 Short Box, Nav, 5.7L Hemi

2015 RAM 1500

Sport 4x4, Reg Cab, 6.5 Short Box, Nav, 5.7L Hemi

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

83,865KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6857922
  Stock #: B3580(DL#31138)
  VIN: 3C6JR7CT3FG532217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 83,865 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time.. ((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..    

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

RARE Regular Cab Short Box!! Local Vancouver Island Truck with NO Accident Claims!! Only 83,865 Kms..

2015 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport 4x4, Regular Cab 6.5 Ft Short Box, 5.7L VVT V8 with Fuel Saver MDS, 8 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Leather/Cloth Bucket Seats, Middle Console, Reverse Camera, Smart Key with Push Button Start and Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Auto High Beam, Rain Sensing Wipers, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Factory Remote Start, Alpine Sound System, Tow Package, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Sliding Window, Fog Lights, Sport Hood, 20 Inch Wheels with Near New General Grabber All Terrain Tires, Spray In Box Liner, Tonneau Cover and More.. 

 

Warranty Available.. Only 83,865 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $32,900.00..  (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients  New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call: 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text: 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3580..   

Dealer# 31138..

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

