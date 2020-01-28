2015 RAM 3500

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Thousands in Extra's Including DPF and EGR Delete, Bully Dog Tuner, Pyro Kit, Stainless Exhaust, Magna Flo Muffler, 20 Inch Fuel Wheels with BFG All Terrain K02's, Bushwacker Fender Flares, Level Kit, Running Boards, K/N Air Filter and More..

Extra Clean!! Local Fraser Valley Custom Truck with NO Accident Claims!! Only 82,178 Kms..





2015 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Luxury Package 4x4, Mega Cab Dual Rear Wheels, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, 4.10 Rear Axle, Exhaust Brake, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Bed Mat and So Much More..

Warranty Available.. Only 82,178 Kms.!!





!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $53,900.00.. Must See!!





Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!





Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..





All our Vehicles Come With a:





CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..





!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!





Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..





Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...





Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..





Text:

604.802.7113..





Website:

www.carboyz.ca





Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC





Stock# B3229..

Dealer# 31138..