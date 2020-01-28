Menu
2015 RAM 3500

Mega Cab Dually, Diesel, DPF/EGR Delete, Extra's!!

2015 RAM 3500

Mega Cab Dually, Diesel, DPF/EGR Delete, Extra's!!

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$53,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,178KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4575042
  • Stock #: B3229(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 3C63RRLL3FG592647
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Thousands in Extra's Including DPF and EGR Delete, Bully Dog Tuner, Pyro Kit, Stainless Exhaust, Magna Flo Muffler, 20 Inch Fuel Wheels with BFG All Terrain K02's, Bushwacker Fender Flares, Level Kit, Running Boards, K/N Air Filter and More..

Extra Clean!! Local Fraser Valley Custom Truck with NO Accident Claims!! Only 82,178 Kms..


2015 Dodge Ram 3500 SLT Luxury Package 4x4, Mega Cab Dual Rear Wheels, 6.7L Cummins Diesel, Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seat, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Sliding Rear Window, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller and Fold Out Tow Mirrors, 4.10 Rear Axle, Exhaust Brake, Satellite Radio, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Remote Start, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Bed Mat and So Much More..

Warranty Available.. Only 82,178 Kms.!!


!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $53,900.00.. Must See!!


Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!


Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..


 All our Vehicles Come With a:


 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..


 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!


Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..


Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...


 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..


 Text:

 604.802.7113..


Website:

www.carboyz.ca


Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC


Stock# B3229..

Dealer# 31138..

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

