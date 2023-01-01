Menu
2015 RAM 3500

180,500 KM

Details Description Features

$49,990

+ tax & licensing
$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2015 RAM 3500

2015 RAM 3500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Laramie

2015 RAM 3500

4WD Crew Cab 149" Laramie

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale

$49,990

+ taxes & licensing

180,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9777847
  • Stock #: UWH15
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL2FG688702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ram 3500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 6.7L Diesel Automatic, Short Box, Leather Interior, Power Options Group, Sunroof, Unconnect w/ Bluetooth, Foldable Tonneau Cover, 20" Alloy RMR Wheels, Super Clean Truck with 180,500kms.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

