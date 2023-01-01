$49,990+ tax & licensing
$49,990
+ taxes & licensing
2015 RAM 3500
4WD Crew Cab 149" Laramie
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
Sale
$49,990
+ taxes & licensing
180,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9777847
- Stock #: UWH15
- VIN: 3C63R3EL2FG688702
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Ram 3500 Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 6.7L Diesel Automatic, Short Box, Leather Interior, Power Options Group, Sunroof, Unconnect w/ Bluetooth, Foldable Tonneau Cover, 20" Alloy RMR Wheels, Super Clean Truck with 180,500kms.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
