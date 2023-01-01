Menu
2015 Subaru Outback

57,000 KM

Details Features

$21,850

+ tax & licensing
$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

2015 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Location

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

57,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10049253
  • Stock #: R6780
  • VIN: 4S4BSCLC9F3296780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R6780
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

