2015 Toyota 4Runner

95,449 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Langley Toyota

604-530-3156

SR5

Location

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

604-530-3156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

95,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7751595
  • Stock #: VR22011A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour 01G3
  • Interior Colour LC22
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,449 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota 4Runner delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 4.0 L/241 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Back-Up Camera, Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks.* This Toyota 4Runner Features the Following Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Super ECT 5-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P265/70R17 AS -inc: full size spare tire, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: A family commuter on the weekdays and off-road adventurer on the weekends, the 2015 Toyota 4Runner can truly do it all. On the road, the drivetrain on the 4Runner shines. It accelerates briskly with a 4.0-Liter, 270 Horsepower V6 engine mated to a smooth-shifting 5-speed automatic transmission. The 4Runner has three drivetrain choices for you to choose from. Rear-wheel drive is standard in the SR5 and the Limited, Part-time 4WD is standard on the Trail model and an option on the SR5, and Full-time 4WD with a limited-slip, locking center differential is an option on the Limited. Maximum towing capacity for the 4Runner is 4,700 pounds. Keeping true to its rugged heritage, it has an upright windshield, long roofline and nearly vertical liftgate, which contributes to a sturdy appearance. With bulging fenders and 9.6 inches of ground clearance in the 4-wheel-drive version, the 4Runner shows off its rugged personality. Access to the rear cargo is through a single-piece liftgate with a unique power rear window. For transporting your gear, it can hold an impressive 47.2 cubic feet of cargo when the rear seats are up. Once inside, you will find that the cabin of the 4Runner interior is both functional and inviting. Drivers will welcome the clear instrumentation with large buttons and rotary knobs for climate and audio controls. There's a soundtrack to every adventure. You won't miss a beat with 4Runner's standard Entune Audio Plus system: a 6.1-in high-resolution touch-screen display, AM/FM CD player with MP3/WMA playback capability, auxiliary audio jack and USB port with iPod connectivity. Go on the adventure of a lifetime with a 2015 4Runner.* Why Buy from Langley Toyota *We offer financing for Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit! We will find you a vehicle that works for your situation, guaranteed! Call (604) 530-3156 - Book a test drive today! Dealer #9497 * Visit Us Today * Come in for a quick visit at Langley Toyota, 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Langley Toyota located at 20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Langley Toyota

Langley Toyota

20622 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8

