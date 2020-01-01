Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4.0L V6 4WD LEVELED BFG TIRES REAR CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 4.0L V6 4WD LEVELED BFG TIRES REAR CAMERA

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 4442841
  2. 4442841
  3. 4442841
  4. 4442841
  5. 4442841
  6. 4442841
  7. 4442841
  8. 4442841
  9. 4442841
Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,720KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4442841
  • Stock #: 12681
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN1FX035873
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Take command of the road in the 2015 Toyota Tacoma! This vehicle is a triumph, continuing to deliver top-notch execution in its segment! Top features include remote keyless entry, a tachometer, front bucket seats, and cruise control. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 4 liter 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Crew Cab
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Brush Guard
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Bed Liner
  • Flare Side
  • Rear View Camera
  • Flood lights
  • Cloth Interior
  • Leatherette Interior
  • Bed Rails
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2015 Nissan Rogue SL
 93,000 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler J...
 50,840 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fusion SEL...
 141,530 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Send A Message