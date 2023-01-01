$33,900+ tax & licensing
604-533-3400
2015 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport 4x4, LIFTED, Rim/Tire Pkg, Local BC!!
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,900
- Listing ID: 9610675
- Stock #: B3875(DL#31138)
- VIN: 5TFMU4FN9FX034812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Okanagan, LIFTED TRD Tacoma with NO Accident Claims!! Comes with a Ready Lift Installed, 3" in Front and 2" in Rear, Toyo Open Country All Terrain Tires (with Snowflake) on Mickey Thompson Deegan 38 Wheels and a Folding Tonneau Cover..
2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4, Double Cab, 3.5L V6 Automatic, Options Include Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Climate Control, Tow Package, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Rear Sliding Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Running Boards, Fender Flares, Fog Lights, Sport Hood and So Much More..
Warranty Available.. Only 128,246 Kms..
Priced at Only $33,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Vehicle Features
