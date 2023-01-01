Menu
2015 Toyota Tacoma

128,246 KM

Details

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2015 Toyota Tacoma

2015 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport 4x4, LIFTED, Rim/Tire Pkg, Local BC!!

2015 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport 4x4, LIFTED, Rim/Tire Pkg, Local BC!!

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

128,246KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610675
  • Stock #: B3875(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN9FX034812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,246 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Okanagan, LIFTED TRD Tacoma with NO Accident Claims!! Comes with a Ready Lift Installed, 3" in Front and 2" in Rear, Toyo Open Country All Terrain Tires (with Snowflake) on Mickey Thompson Deegan 38 Wheels and a Folding Tonneau Cover..

 

2015 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 4x4, Double Cab, 3.5L V6 Automatic, Options Include Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, Climate Control, Tow Package, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Rear Sliding Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Running Boards, Fender Flares, Fog Lights, Sport Hood and So Much More..  

 

Warranty Available.. Only 128,246 Kms..

 

!!!  WINTER SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $33,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:  

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC 

 

Stock# B3875. 

Dealer# 31138..

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

