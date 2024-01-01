$26,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Tundra
4WD Double Cab 146" 5.7L *SR5 Pkg, 20" Wheels*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BLUE RIBBON
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 193,388 KM
Vehicle Description
Come check out this super clean, No Accident 2015 Toyota Tundra Loaded with great features
Toyota Build Sheet:
S5R Pkg: 7” Display Screen, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers, Chrome Grill Surround, Foot Well Lighting, SR5 Badging, Bench Seat with Under-Seat Storage, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tinted Glass, Variable Intermittent
Wipers
Towing Pkg : Heavy Duty Tow Hitch Receiver, 4 + 7 Pin Connectors, Trailer Brake Controller Prewire, Supplemental Transmission Cooler, Transmission Fluid Temp Gauge
· 20” Alloy Wheels
· Colour Key Canopy
· Steering Wheel Audio Controls
· Tilt Steering Wheel
· Bluetooth
· Audio Auxiliary Input Jack
· Backup Camera
· Power – Adjustable Heated Mirrors
· 6.5-Foot Cargo Bed
· Automatic Transmission Fluid Warmer
· Tow/Haul Mode
· 40/20/40 Split Front Bench
· Voice Recognition
· Active Traction Control
· Vehicle Stability Control
