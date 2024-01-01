Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>Come check out this super clean, No Accident 2015 Toyota Tundra Loaded with great features </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;> </span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 13.5pt; line-height: 107%; font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif;>Toyota Build Sheet:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst> </p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>S5R Pkg:  7” Display Screen, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers, Chrome Grill Surround, Foot Well Lighting, SR5 Badging, Bench Seat with Under-Seat Storage, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tinted Glass, Variable Intermittent </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Wipers</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Towing Pkg : Heavy Duty Tow Hitch Receiver, 4 + 7 Pin Connectors, Trailer Brake Controller Prewire, Supplemental Transmission Cooler, Transmission Fluid Temp Gauge</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>20” Alloy Wheels</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Colour Key Canopy</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Steering Wheel Audio Controls</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Tilt Steering Wheel</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Bluetooth</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Audio Auxiliary Input Jack</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Backup Camera</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Power – Adjustable Heated Mirrors</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>6.5-Foot Cargo Bed</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Automatic Transmission Fluid Warmer</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Tow/Haul Mode</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>40/20/40 Split Front Bench</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Voice Recognition</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Active Traction Control</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=margin-left: 72.0pt; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -18.0pt; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo1;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-family: Symbol; mso-fareast-font-family: Symbol; mso-bidi-font-family: Symbol;>·<span style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 7pt; line-height: normal; font-family: Times New Roman;>         </span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif;>Vehicle Stability Control</span></p><p> </p>

VIN 5TFUY5F19FX439978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLUE RIBBON
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 193,388 KM

Vehicle Description

Come check out this super clean, No Accident 2015 Toyota Tundra Loaded with great features

 

Toyota Build Sheet:

 

S5R Pkg:  7” Display Screen, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers, Chrome Grill Surround, Foot Well Lighting, SR5 Badging, Bench Seat with Under-Seat Storage, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tinted Glass, Variable Intermittent

Wipers

 

Towing Pkg : Heavy Duty Tow Hitch Receiver, 4 + 7 Pin Connectors, Trailer Brake Controller Prewire, Supplemental Transmission Cooler, Transmission Fluid Temp Gauge

 

·         20” Alloy Wheels

·         Colour Key Canopy

·         Steering Wheel Audio Controls

·         Tilt Steering Wheel

·         Bluetooth

·         Audio Auxiliary Input Jack

·         Backup Camera

·         Power – Adjustable Heated Mirrors

·         6.5-Foot Cargo Bed

·         Automatic Transmission Fluid Warmer

·         Tow/Haul Mode

·         40/20/40 Split Front Bench

·         Voice Recognition

·         Active Traction Control

 

·         Vehicle Stability Control

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

