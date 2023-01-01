$17,998+ tax & licensing
$17,998
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline
Location
22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
108,910KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 3VW217AU4FM004619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,910 KM
Vehicle Description
Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!
-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!
-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.
- Trade-ins Welcome.
-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!
-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.
-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.
-Dealer #41643
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
