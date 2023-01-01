Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

108,910 KM

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto 1.8 TSI Comfortline

Location

H2H Auto Group

22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5

604-346-5151

  11. 1686171883
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

108,910KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10039326
  • Stock #: H4619
  • VIN: 3VW217AU4FM004619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H4619
  • Mileage 108,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Best Price Upfront, GUARANTEED!

-Vehicle has been detailed inside-out!

-All vehicles come with a CarFax report.

- Trade-ins Welcome.

-Need to Finance it? No problem, we offer financing options with $0 down with banks that you may qualify for!

-Shop with confidence, Dealer Certified.

-Multi-Point Safety Inspection.

-Dealer #41643

-Stock #H4619

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

22867 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2T5

604-346-5151

