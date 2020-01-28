Climb inside the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta! Blurring highway lines with an exceptional merger of performance and opulence. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the 130,000 kilometer mark! Volkswagen prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: variably intermittent wipers, air conditioning, and power windows. It features a standard transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.