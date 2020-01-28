Menu
2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0 TDI Highline DIESEL 6SPD LEATHER SUNROOF REAR

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2.0 TDI Highline DIESEL 6SPD LEATHER SUNROOF REAR

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,600KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4591623
  • Stock #: 213760
  • VIN: 3VW3A7AJ6FM213760
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Climb inside the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta! Blurring highway lines with an exceptional merger of performance and opulence. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the 130,000 kilometer mark! Volkswagen prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: variably intermittent wipers, air conditioning, and power windows. It features a standard transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Flare Side
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Flood lights
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

