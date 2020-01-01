Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

89,850 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 6277032
  2. 6277032
  3. 6277032
  4. 6277032
  5. 6277032
  6. 6277032
  7. 6277032
  8. 6277032
  9. 6277032
  10. 6277032
  11. 6277032
  12. 6277032
  13. 6277032
  14. 6277032
  15. 6277032
  16. 6277032
  17. 6277032
  18. 6277032
  19. 6277032
  20. 6277032
  21. 6277032
  22. 6277032
  23. 6277032
  24. 6277032
  25. 6277032
  26. 6277032
  27. 6277032
  28. 6277032
  29. 6277032
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

89,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6277032
  • Stock #: 556990
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX8FW556990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 556990
  • Mileage 89,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Want to stretch your purchasing power? Step into the 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! Top features include remote keyless entry, front and rear reading lights, air conditioning, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Crew Cab
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Flare Side
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2019 Honda Ridgeline...
 37,660 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A3 2.0T Pr...
 52,420 KM
$24,888 + tax & lic
2011 Ford F-150 XTR ...
 164,883 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory