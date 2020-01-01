+ taxes & licensing
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Want to stretch your purchasing power? Step into the 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! Top features include remote keyless entry, front and rear reading lights, air conditioning, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
