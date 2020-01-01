2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Active Handling Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Traction Control System Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Sunroof POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Rear Air & Heat Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Heated Outside Mirrors Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Xenon Headlights tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Crew Cab Premium Audio All Equipped Backup Sensor Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Brush Guard Premium and/or Oversized Wheels Navigation System Flare Side Fully loaded Rear View Camera Flood lights Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.