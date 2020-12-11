Menu
2016 Audi A6

72,963 KM

Details Description

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A6

2016 Audi A6

2.0T Technik (Tiptronic) S-LINE AWD NAVI SUNROOF C

2016 Audi A6

2.0T Technik (Tiptronic) S-LINE AWD NAVI SUNROOF C

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

72,963KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6325863
  • Stock #: 13552
  • VIN: WAUJFAFCXGN139430

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,963 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Audi A6! Injecting sophistication and finesse into the midsize sedan segment! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan is still under 75,000 kilometers! Top features include air conditioning, power trunk closing assist, a tachometer, and power front seats. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

