1-855-979-4888
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
Introducing the 2016 Audi A6! Injecting sophistication and finesse into the midsize sedan segment! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan is still under 75,000 kilometers! Top features include air conditioning, power trunk closing assist, a tachometer, and power front seats. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
