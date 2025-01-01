Menu
2016 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic price+$895docfee+tax Local Trade, Clean title. Recent Arrival! 2016 Dark blue Metallic Audi Q3 2.0T Technik Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available. For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/ Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227 19987 Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2 Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service! VSA Dealer # 31259

2016 Audi Q3

78,517 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi Q3

Q3 S - Line Technik Quattro 2.0t *Nav, Sunroof*

12108896

2016 Audi Q3

Q3 S - Line Technik Quattro 2.0t *Nav, Sunroof*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,517KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1GFCFS0GR023396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Utopia Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,517 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Audi Q3 2.0T Technik quattro 6sp Tiptronic price+$895docfee+tax Local Trade, Clean title. Recent Arrival! 2016 Dark blue Metallic Audi Q3 2.0T Technik Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available. For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/ Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227 19987 Fraser Highway Langley BC V3A 4E2 Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service! VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2016 Audi Q3