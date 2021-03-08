+ taxes & licensing
20231 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2016 Audi Q5
61,500 Kms
Scuba Blue
Stock#4590
This 2016 Audi Q5 TDI comes to us with just over 60,000 kilometres. The Scuba Blue on Black colour scheme is a perfect combination for this German Mid-Size SUV. This Q5 Technik with the S-line sports package is loaded with features such as heated seats, Sport D-steering wheel, heads up display, Lane-departure assist and collision warning.
Powering this SUV is a turbocharged V-6 Diesel mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This produces 240 Horsepower and 428 LB-FT of torque which gives this truck all the power it needs.
This car has up to date servicing and is ready for its next owner!
We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.
Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.
We accept UnionPay , Alipay, Crypto and Bitcoin.
Trades are always welcome.
Price does not include Documentation Fee of $350 and taxes.
Winding Road Motorcars Inc.
Dealer# 40461
