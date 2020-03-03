Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 BMW 4 Series

*LX, AWD, V6, LOW KM!*

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW 4 Series

*LX, AWD, V6, LOW KM!*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,930KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4801026
  • Stock #: RC924
  • VIN: WBA3R5C55GK373506
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Check out this 2016 BMW 435i xDrive Coupe in Glacier Silver and Muskat Individual BMW upholstery with only 12,930km! This BMW 4 Series comes installed with a Dinan Stage 1 Package which adds more power and other performance goodies like an air intake and Dinan Exhaust; installed when new!

 

This 2016 BMW 435i xDrive Coupe includes Harmon Kardon Speakers, M Upholstery, parking assist, high beam assist, sport steering and suspension, M Aero package, M sport brakes, adaptive LED brakelights, automatic bi-xenon headlights, fog lights, heated side mirrors and windshield washer jets, tire pressure monitor, rain-sensing wipers, eight airbags (including driver and front passenger knee blockers), aluminum doorsills with BMW Sport label, fully-lined trunk, three-spoke leather sport steering wheel, tilt-and-telescoping steering column, heated eight-way power-adjustable leather front seats with adjustable side bolsters and thighrest, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, Bluetooth, nine-speaker CD stereo with USB integration and satellite radio pre-wiring, on-board computer and much more!

 

3 Months Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!

 

 

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

 

 

Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

 

 

19987 Fraser Highway

 

 

 

Langley BC

 

 

 

V3A 4E2

 

 

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

 

 

D31259

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autoworld

2014 Chevrolet Sonic...
 90,569 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 9,961 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz G...
 122,419 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Send A Message