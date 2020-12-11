Menu
2016 BMW i3

31,400 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
BMW Langley

604-533-0269

Location

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

31,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6330825
  • Stock #: X311003A
  • VIN: WBY1Z4C51GV505243

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fluid Black w/BMWi Frozen Blue Accent
  • Interior Colour Dalbergia Brown Lthr
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Fluid Black w/Highlight BMW i Blue 2016 BMW i3 with Range Extender RWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric SULEV II 170hp Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW i Suite Interior World, BMW Online, Comfort Access, Concierge Services, Convenience Telephony w/Smartphone Connectivity, Driving Assistant Plus, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Full Stellaric Natural Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon® Sound System, Internet, On-Board Navigation, Park Assistant, Park Assistant Package, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Smoker's Package, Suite Interior World, Technology Package, Universal Remote Control, Wheels: 19" x 5.0 Front & 19" x 5.5 Rear Turbine. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
DC Fast Charging
Dalbergia Brown Leather
Suite Interior World Package
2 KEYS + BOOKS
Fluid Black w/ BMWi Frozen Blue Accent

