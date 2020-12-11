+ taxes & licensing
604-533-0269
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-533-0269
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Fluid Black w/Highlight BMW i Blue 2016 BMW i3 with Range Extender RWD Single-Speed Automatic Electric SULEV II 170hp Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, BMW i Suite Interior World, BMW Online, Comfort Access, Concierge Services, Convenience Telephony w/Smartphone Connectivity, Driving Assistant Plus, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Full Stellaric Natural Leather Upholstery, harman/kardon® Sound System, Internet, On-Board Navigation, Park Assistant, Park Assistant Package, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, Smoker's Package, Suite Interior World, Technology Package, Universal Remote Control, Wheels: 19" x 5.0 Front & 19" x 5.5 Rear Turbine. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2