2016 BMW M2

71,600 KM

Details Features

$45,881

+ tax & licensing
$45,881

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

2016 BMW M2

2016 BMW M2

35i Cabriolet

2016 BMW M2

35i Cabriolet

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$45,881

+ taxes & licensing

71,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8507327
  • Stock #: A394207
  • VIN: WBA1M1C55GV394207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Coral Red Dkt Lthr
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # A394207
  • Mileage 71,600 KM

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Executive Package
2 keys
ConnectedDrive Services Prof w/ ARTTI
Sport Auto Trans w/Paddles
Convenience Telephony w/ Smartphone Connectivity
Mineral Grey Metallic
Coral Red Dakota Leather
M Performance Exhaust
Aluminum Hexagon Trim w/ High-Gloss Black Highlight
18inch M Double-Spoke LT Alloy Wheel, A/S RFT, Style 436M

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

