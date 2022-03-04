$45,881+ tax & licensing
2016 BMW M2
35i Cabriolet
Location
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
71,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8507327
- Stock #: A394207
- VIN: WBA1M1C55GV394207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Met
- Interior Colour Coral Red Dkt Lthr
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 71,600 KM
Vehicle Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Executive Package
2 keys
ConnectedDrive Services Prof w/ ARTTI
Sport Auto Trans w/Paddles
Convenience Telephony w/ Smartphone Connectivity
Mineral Grey Metallic
Coral Red Dakota Leather
M Performance Exhaust
Aluminum Hexagon Trim w/ High-Gloss Black Highlight
18inch M Double-Spoke LT Alloy Wheel, A/S RFT, Style 436M
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2