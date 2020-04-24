Menu
2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

5 year bi-weekly $410.71

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i 5 year bi-weekly $410.71

OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,630KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4938786
  Stock #: P0869
  VIN: 5UXKR0C52G0P28384
Exterior Colour
Pearl Silver Met
Interior Colour
BMW Individual - Nutmeg Merino Ext. Lthr
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

This BMW X5 xDrive35i has only 59,630 km (Jan 2, 2020) in Black Sapphire Metallic with a Black Leather interior. Fitted with Comfort Access, Soft Close Doors Heated Seats Rear, Automatic 4-Zone Climate Control, Lights Package, Head-Up Display, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner, and much more.

  • Individual Edition
  • Pearl Silver Metallic
  • BMW Individual Nutmeg Merino Extended Leather

5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-532-8888

Send A Message